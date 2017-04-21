April 21 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest levels in
about five months, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
41,300 contracts on April 18, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 64,529 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
18 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 306,261 302,433
Short 276,558 275,781
Net 29,703 26,652
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
18 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 573,329 447,756
Short 665,445 655,537
Net -92,116 -207,781
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
18 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 706,591 682,295
Short 747,891 746,824
Net -41,300 -64,529
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
18 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 116,482 106,905
Short 118,848 119,804
Net -2,366 -12,899
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
18 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 39,387 41,893
Short 118,441 126,362
Net -79,054 -84,469
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
18 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 546,496 462,705
Short 3,419,309 3,674,491
Net -2,872,813 -3,211,786
Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000)
18 Apr 2017 Prior week
week
Long 159,692 158,418
Short 391,446 371,183
Net -231,754 -212,765
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)