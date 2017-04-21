April 21 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest levels in about five months, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 41,300 contracts on April 18, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 64,529 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 18 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 306,261 302,433 Short 276,558 275,781 Net 29,703 26,652 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 18 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 573,329 447,756 Short 665,445 655,537 Net -92,116 -207,781 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 18 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 706,591 682,295 Short 747,891 746,824 Net -41,300 -64,529 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 18 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 116,482 106,905 Short 118,848 119,804 Net -2,366 -12,899 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 18 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 39,387 41,893 Short 118,441 126,362 Net -79,054 -84,469 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 18 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 546,496 462,705 Short 3,419,309 3,674,491 Net -2,872,813 -3,211,786 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 18 Apr 2017 Prior week week Long 159,692 158,418 Short 391,446 371,183 Net -231,754 -212,765 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)