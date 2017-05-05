May 5 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week from their highest level in more than nine years, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 179,870 contracts on May 2, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 214,642 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures, which were the most since March 4, 2008. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) May 2, 2017 Prior week week Long 254,962 269,991 Short 247,340 251,015 Net 7,622 18,976 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) May 2, 2017 Prior week week Long 565,373 585,619 Short 666,714 649,444 Net -101,341 -63,825 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) May 2, 2017 Prior week week Long 830,446 826,482 Short 650,576 611,840 Net 179,870 214,642 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) May 2, 2017 Prior week week Long 114,262 115,515 Short 105,078 94,898 Net 9,184 20,617 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) May 2, 2017 Prior week week Long 30,870 40,134 Short 119,632 114,419 Net -88,762 -74,285 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) May 2, 2017 Prior week week Long 542,113 509,464 Short 3,616,879 3,479,644 Net -3,074,766 -2,970,180 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) May 2, 2017 Prior week week Long 162,034 138,564 Short 199,420 352,820 Net -37,386 -214,256 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Sandra Maler)