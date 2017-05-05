May 5 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week from their
highest level in more than nine years, according to Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 179,870 contracts on May 2, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 214,642 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures, which were the most since
March 4, 2008.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
May 2, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 254,962 269,991
Short 247,340 251,015
Net 7,622 18,976
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
May 2, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 565,373 585,619
Short 666,714 649,444
Net -101,341 -63,825
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
May 2, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 830,446 826,482
Short 650,576 611,840
Net 179,870 214,642
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
May 2, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 114,262 115,515
Short 105,078 94,898
Net 9,184 20,617
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
May 2, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 30,870 40,134
Short 119,632 114,419
Net -88,762 -74,285
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
May 2, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 542,113 509,464
Short 3,616,879 3,479,644
Net -3,074,766 -2,970,180
Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000)
May 2, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 162,034 138,564
Short 199,420 352,820
Net -37,386 -214,256
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Sandra Maler)