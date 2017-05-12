May 12 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose earlier this week to their
highest levels since early 2008, while they turned bearish on
federal funds futures for the first time since late 2015,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 229,119 contracts on May 9, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
This was their highest amount of net longs in 10-year T-note
futures since the 236,037 contracts on Jan. 1, 2008.
A week earlier, speculators held 179,870 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
May 9, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 213,252 254,962
Short 204,172 247,340
Net 9,080 7,622
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
May 9, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 480,150 565,373
Short 626,578 666,714
Net -146,428 -101,341
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
May 9, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 861,792 830,446
Short 632,673 650,576
Net 229,119 179,870
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
May 9, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 127,772 114,262
Short 122,594 105,078
Net 5,178 9,184
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
May 9, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 32,672 30,870
Short 140,336 119,632
Net -107,664 -88,762
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
May 9, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 519,707 542,113
Short 3,684,027 3,616,879
Net -3,164,320 -3,074,766
Fed funds
May 9, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 248,238 162,034
Short 222,504 199,420
Net 25,734 -37,386
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Tom Brown)