May 19 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose to its highest level since late 2007, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish - or long - positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 240,010 contracts on May 16, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. This was the highest level of speculative net longs in 10-year T-note futures since 248,426 contracts on Dec. 25, 2007. A week earlier, speculators held 229,119 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. The following tables show the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) May 16, 2017 Prior week week Long 258,127 213,252 Short 234,642 204,172 Net 23,485 9,080 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) May 16, 2017 Prior week week Long 453,477 480,150 Short 623,644 626,578 Net -170,167 -146,428 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) May 16, 2017 Prior week week Long 892,977 861,792 Short 652,967 632,673 Net 240,010 229,119 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) May 16, 2017 Prior week week Long 124,265 127,772 Short 131,113 122,594 Net -6,848 5,178 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) May 16, 2017 Prior week week Long 34,197 32,672 Short 140,557 140,336 Net -106,360 -107,664 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) May 16, 2017 Prior week week Long 667,771 519,707 Short 3,359,261 3,684,027 Net -2,691,490 -3,164,320 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) May 16, 2017 Prior week week Long 233,367 248,238 Short 260,558 222,504 Net -27,191 25,734 (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)