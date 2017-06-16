June 16 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose earlier this week ahead of the Federal Reserve's widely expected interest rate increase, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 273,969 contracts on June 13, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 212,066 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 13 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 262,864 248,321 Short 343,029 287,639 Net -80,165 -39,318 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 13 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 556,451 531,661 Short 609,253 626,965 Net -52,802 -95,304 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 13 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 830,911 878,894 Short 556,942 666,828 Net 273,969 212,066 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 13 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 176,070 159,365 Short 117,261 136,455 Net 58,809 22,910 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 13 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 33,308 39,345 Short 131,263 138,394 Net -97,955 -99,049 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 13 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 1,034,586 881,830 Short 2,904,796 3,147,743 Net -1,870,210 -2,265,913 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 13 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 326,953 321,166 Short 294,841 322,134 Net 32,112 -968 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)