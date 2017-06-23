June 23 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose for a second week on bets that inflation would stay muted, making it favorable to own longer-dated bonds, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 345,172 contracts on June 20, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 273,969 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 20 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 210,728 262,864 Short 323,595 343,029 Net -112,867 -80,165 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 20 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 487,224 556,451 Short 623,985 609,253 Net -136,761 -52,802 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 20 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 898,935 830,911 Short 553,763 556,942 Net 345,172 273,969 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 20 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 183,458 176,070 Short 121,827 117,261 Net 61,631 58,809 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 20 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 38,145 33,308 Short 141,690 131,263 Net -103,545 -97,955 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 20 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 751,379 1,034,586 Short 2,418,865 2,904,796 Net -1,667,486 -1,870,210 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 20 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 279,223 326,953 Short 335,412 294,841 Net -56,189 32,112 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)