Oct 28 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week after the
European Central Bank did not discuss changes on its bond
purchase program, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
Last week, ECB President Mario Draghi attempted to quell
speculation policymakers were considering scaling back a 1
trillion-plus euro stimulus program, which could conclude as
early as March 2017.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 74,506 contracts on Oct. 25, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 99,922 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
25 Oct 2016 Prior week
week
Long 223,428 199,092
Short 198,939 217,959
Net 24,489 -18,867
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
25 Oct 2016 Prior week
week
Long 410,931 366,972
Short 560,175 569,634
Net -149,244 -202,662
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
25 Oct 2016 Prior week
week
Long 631,297 663,215
Short 556,791 563,293
Net 74,506 99,922
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
25 Oct 2016 Prior week
week
Long 102,538 110,067
Short 98,077 106,697
Net 4,461 3,370
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
25 Oct 2016 Prior week
week
Long 45,865 44,423
Short 147,957 152,038
Net -102,092 -107,615
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
25 Oct 2016 Prior week
week
Long 596,664 620,046
Short 2,252,713 2,259,604
Net -1,656,049 -1,639,558
Fed funds
25 Oct 2016 Prior week
week
Long 127,946 121,311
Short 165,674 160,761
Net -37,728 -39,450
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay and James
Dalgleish)