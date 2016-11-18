* Speculators turn net long after bond market sell-off * Inflation fears push U.S. 10-year yield to 11-month high * Rate hike view helps push record net short in Eurodollar (Adds background, details, table) Nov 18 Speculators were more bullish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures earlier this week following a brutal bond market sell-off on inflation worries, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Traders have been nervous about rising inflation following Donald Trump's stunning U.S. presidential win on Nov. 8. The Republican real estate developer campaigned on cutting taxes and regulations and boosting federal spending on infrastructure, as well as restricting immigration and renegotiating trade deals. Traders worry these stances, if implemented, would boost costs on goods and services and add trillions to the government's indebtedness. Growing expectations the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting intensified the selling in U.S. Treasuries this week. This likely prompted speculators to unload their Eurodollar futures, resulting in their record net shorts to 2.1 million contracts on Tuesday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 137,396 contracts on Nov. 15, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. This was the highest level of net longs in 10-year T-note futures since Sept. 27. A week earlier, speculators held 71,660 net short positions in 10-year T-notes. Among investor groups, bond dealers nearly doubled their net shorts in 10-year T-notes to 131,495 contracts on Tuesday, which were their highest in about five months, the latest CFTC data showed. Asset managers raised their net shorts in 10-year T-notes to 73,963 contracts, their highest in two months. Leveraged funds, however, turned net long at 118,919 compared with a net short of 85,576 the previous week. On Friday, benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield rose to 2.355 percent, its highest level since Dec. 4, 2015, while the spot 10-year T-note contract fell to 125-10/32, its lowest since early December. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 15 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 244,731 294,459 Short 227,578 207,501 Net 17,153 86,958 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 15 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 359,745 410,399 Short 627,808 556,026 Net -268,063 -145,627 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 15 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 696,485 553,235 Short 559,089 624,895 Net 137,396 -71,660 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 15 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 106,181 83,337 Short 110,031 86,009 Net -3,850 -2,672 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 15 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 43,317 43,207 Short 152,598 148,785 Net -109,281 -105,578 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 15 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 400,999 448,092 Short 2,505,301 2,271,726 Net -2,104,302 -1,823,634 Fed funds 15 Nov 2016 Prior week week Long 57,744 83,007 Short 113,062 116,345 Net -55,318 -33,338 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang and Andrew Hay)