Dec 23 Speculators dialed back their net bearish
bets on Eurodollar futures from record highs after the Federal
Reserve as expected raised interest rates last week, according
to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
Speculators also pared their net bearish or short bets on
U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures from their highest levels
since April 2010.
On the other hand, speculative net shorts in two-year and
five-year Treasury futures rose as the U.S. central bank
surprised traders by hinting it might raise interest rates at a
faster pace than had previously thought.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
Eurodollar futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 2.008
million contracts on Dec. 20, down from a record 2.358 million
net shorts in the prior week, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
Speculative net shorts in 10-year T-notes fell to
221,058 contracts, down from 268,395 which was the most net
shorts since the week of April 13, 2010, the latest Commitments
of Traders data showed.
On Dec. 15 the day after the Fed meeting, U.S. 10-year
Treasury yields rose to 2.641 percent on Dec. 15,
which was the highest since September 2014, while two-year
yields touched 1.304 percent, which was last seen in
August 2009, Reuters data showed.
By investor groups, bond dealers reduced their net longs in
Eurodollar futures to 3.666 million contracts and raised their
net shorts in 10-year T-notes to 125,268 contracts.
Asset managers added to their net Eurodollar shorts
to 1.67 million and their net 10-year T-note longs to 192,014,
which was the most since March.
Leveraged funds raised their net Eurodollar shorts to 1.707
million but reduced their net 10-year T-note sborts to 89,995.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
20 Dec 2016 Prior week
week
Long 205,529 196,729
Short 230,651 209,079
Net -25,122 -12,350
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
20 Dec 2016 Prior week
week
Long 337,732 329,761
Short 661,197 619,919
Net -323,465 -290,158
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
20 Dec 2016 Prior week
week
Long 509,504 451,989
Short 730,562 720,384
Net -221,058 -268,395
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
20 Dec 2016 Prior week
week
Long 95,259 92,750
Short 106,582 108,284
Net -11,323 -15,534
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
20 Dec 2016 Prior week
week
Long 66,490 63,580
Short 133,014 128,073
Net -66,524 -64,493
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
20 Dec 2016 Prior week
week
Long 419,914 453,392
Short 2,427,778 2,811,876
Net -2,007,864 -2,358,484
Fed funds
20 Dec 2016 Prior week
week
Long 86,278 101,157
Short 147,700 179,150
Net -61,422 -77,993
(Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft and Cynthia
Osterman)