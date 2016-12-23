(Recasts lead, adds background) Dec 23 Speculators dialed back their net bearish bets on Eurodollar futures from record highs after the Federal Reserve as expected raised interest rates last week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculators also pared their net bearish or short bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures from their highest levels since April 2010. On the other hand, speculative net shorts in two-year and five-year Treasury futures rose as the U.S. central bank surprised traders by hinting it might raise interest rates at a faster pace than had previously thought. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in Eurodollar futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 2.008 million contracts on Dec. 20, down from a record 2.358 million net shorts in the prior week, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. Speculative net shorts in 10-year T-notes fell to 221,058 contracts, down from 268,395 which was the most net shorts since the week of April 13, 2010, the latest Commitments of Traders data showed. On Dec. 15 the day after the Fed meeting, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to 2.641 percent on Dec. 15, which was the highest since September 2014, while two-year yields touched 1.304 percent, which was last seen in August 2009, Reuters data showed. By investor groups, bond dealers reduced their net longs in Eurodollar futures to 3.666 million contracts and raised their net shorts in 10-year T-notes to 125,268 contracts. Asset managers added to their net Eurodollar shorts to 1.67 million and their net 10-year T-note longs to 192,014, which was the most since March. Leveraged funds raised their net Eurodollar shorts to 1.707 million but reduced their net 10-year T-note sborts to 89,995. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 20 Dec 2016 Prior week week Long 205,529 196,729 Short 230,651 209,079 Net -25,122 -12,350 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 20 Dec 2016 Prior week week Long 337,732 329,761 Short 661,197 619,919 Net -323,465 -290,158 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 20 Dec 2016 Prior week week Long 509,504 451,989 Short 730,562 720,384 Net -221,058 -268,395 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 20 Dec 2016 Prior week week Long 95,259 92,750 Short 106,582 108,284 Net -11,323 -15,534 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 20 Dec 2016 Prior week week Long 66,490 63,580 Short 133,014 128,073 Net -66,524 -64,493 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 20 Dec 2016 Prior week week Long 419,914 453,392 Short 2,427,778 2,811,876 Net -2,007,864 -2,358,484 Fed funds 20 Dec 2016 Prior week week Long 86,278 101,157 Short 147,700 179,150 Net -61,422 -77,993 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft and Cynthia Osterman)