* Speculative fed funds net shorts fall by record amount * Spec Eurodollar net shorts rise above 3 mln contracts (Add details on latest data) May 5 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week from their highest level in more than nine years, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The decline followed a government report a week ago that showed the U.S. gross domestic product grew only 0.7 percent in the first quarter, the weakest pace in three years. Earlier this week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the government was considering the issuance of an ultra-long bond. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 179,870 contracts on May 2, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 214,642 net long positions in 10-year T-note futures, which were the most since March 4, 2008. By investor group, bond dealers reduced their net shorts in 10-year T-notes by 11,925 contracts, while leveraged funds raised their net shorts by 35,733 contracts. Asset managers trimmed their net longs in 10-year T-notes by 6,305 contracts. Meanwhile, speculators reduced their net shorts in federal funds futures by a record 176,870 contracts to 37,386, which was the lowest amount since Nov. 13. That drop contrasted with an increase in speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures to 3.075 million contracts on Tuesday, CFTC data showed. These opposite moves in rates futures positions came prior to the Federal Reserve's widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) May 2, 2017 Prior week week Long 254,962 269,991 Short 247,340 251,015 Net 7,622 18,976 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) May 2, 2017 Prior week week Long 565,373 585,619 Short 666,714 649,444 Net -101,341 -63,825 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) May 2, 2017 Prior week week Long 830,446 826,482 Short 650,576 611,840 Net 179,870 214,642 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) May 2, 2017 Prior week week Long 114,262 115,515 Short 105,078 94,898 Net 9,184 20,617 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) May 2, 2017 Prior week week Long 30,870 40,134 Short 119,632 114,419 Net -88,762 -74,285 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) May 2, 2017 Prior week week Long 542,113 509,464 Short 3,616,879 3,479,644 Net -3,074,766 -2,970,180 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) May 2, 2017 Prior week week Long 162,034 138,564 Short 199,420 352,820 Net -37,386 -214,256 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Tom Brown)