April 29 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose earlier this week before the Federal Reserve hinted it would cling to a gradual rate-hike path, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 63,775 contracts on April 26, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 24,279 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 26 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 140,848 122,403 Short 236,932 207,528 Net -96,084 -85,125 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 364,136 337,842 Short 481,981 468,367 Net -117,845 -130,525 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 422,940 480,017 Short 486,715 504,296 Net -63,775 -24,279 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 112,732 130,903 Short 64,557 77,928 Net 48,175 52,975 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 26 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 49,474 54,993 Short 158,267 163,710 Net -108,793 -108,717 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 26 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 1,286,090 1,337,614 Short 1,436,424 1,578,398 Net -150,334 -240,784 Fed funds 26 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 42,418 40,976 Short 145,039 131,797 Net -102,621 -90,821 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)