Feb 19 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week after benchmark yields hit their lowest levels in 3-1/2 years in the prior week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 40,277 contracts on Feb. 16, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 62,300 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Last Thursday, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.53 percent, its lowest since September 2012 due to worries about a weakening global economy and whether central banks have enough tools to help. On Friday, the 10-year yield was 1.75 percent in late trading. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 16 Feb 2016 Prior week week Long 176,602 173,298 Short 241,801 251,744 Net -65,199 -78,446 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 16 Feb 2016 Prior week week Long 301,095 280,431 Short 512,439 496,864 Net -211,344 -216,433 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 16 Feb 2016 Prior week week Long 507,810 460,364 Short 548,087 522,664 Net -40,277 -62,300 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 16 Feb 2016 Prior week week Long 99,355 100,592 Short 85,869 102,477 Net 13,486 -1,885 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 16 Feb 2016 Prior week week Long 60,323 61,692 Short 147,085 145,707 Net -86,762 -84,015 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 16 Feb 2016 Prior week week Long 1,698,233 1,803,832 Short 1,957,230 2,049,543 Net -258,997 -245,711 Fed funds 16 Feb 2016 Prior week week Long 32,221 29,052 Short 100,768 100,976 Net -68,547 -71,924 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bill Rigby)