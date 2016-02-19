Feb 19 Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week after
benchmark yields hit their lowest levels in 3-1/2 years in the
prior week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
40,277 contracts on Feb. 16, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 62,300 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
Last Thursday, the 10-year Treasury yield fell
to 1.53 percent, its lowest since September 2012 due to worries
about a weakening global economy and whether central banks have
enough tools to help.
On Friday, the 10-year yield was 1.75 percent in late
trading.
Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
16 Feb 2016 Prior week
week
Long 176,602 173,298
Short 241,801 251,744
Net -65,199 -78,446
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
16 Feb 2016 Prior week
week
Long 301,095 280,431
Short 512,439 496,864
Net -211,344 -216,433
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
16 Feb 2016 Prior week
week
Long 507,810 460,364
Short 548,087 522,664
Net -40,277 -62,300
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
16 Feb 2016 Prior week
week
Long 99,355 100,592
Short 85,869 102,477
Net 13,486 -1,885
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
16 Feb 2016 Prior week
week
Long 60,323 61,692
Short 147,085 145,707
Net -86,762 -84,015
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
16 Feb 2016 Prior week
week
Long 1,698,233 1,803,832
Short 1,957,230 2,049,543
Net -258,997 -245,711
Fed funds
16 Feb 2016 Prior week
week
Long 32,221 29,052
Short 100,768 100,976
Net -68,547 -71,924
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bill Rigby)