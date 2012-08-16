By Alexandra Alper
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 16 Swaps between financial firms
with a common parent would have no need to be cleared under a
measure proposed by the U.S. derivatives regulator on Thursday.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission voted 3 to 2 to
release the exemption, which gives the public 30 days to comment
on whether swaps between affiliates are less risky than trades
with third parties.
The rule, if finalized, would give the derivatives industry
welcome relief from the 2010 Dodd Frank law, which requires
firms to route most of their swaps trades through
clearinghouses. Clearinghouses stand in between counterparties
and help protect them in the event that one defaults, but
generally raise costs for traders.
The law is aimed at boosting transparency and limiting risk
in the $650 trillion over-the-counter swaps market.
Industry players have argued, however, that swaps between
affiliates only serve to reduce risk, by allowing firms to net
their risk and hedge across businesses.
Most firms that take advantage of the exemption would have
to be located in the United States, or a country with
"comparable and comprehensive" clearing rules.
Those firms would also have to back their trades with
variation margin, or collateral calls based on adverse price
movements.