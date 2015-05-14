(Updates with comments from CME's Terry Duffy, more comments
from Massad, link to a related CFTC story)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON May 14 The top U.S. derivatives
regulator said on Thursday that his agency has directed exchange
market operator CME Group Inc to beef up its enforcement
staff and develop plans to detect manipulative "spoofing"
tactics.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Tim Massad
discussed the agency's recommendations to CME in prepared
testimony before the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee, which
oversees the regulator.
CME should "develop strategies to identify instances of
spoofing, and, as appropriate, pursue actions against
perpetrators," he said, following a CFTC review of the market
operator in November that uncovered deficiencies in its
disciplinary program during the 2012-13 period.
Massad's comments come nearly a month after London-based
trader Navinder Singh Sarao was arrested and charged with market
manipulation linked to the May 6, 2010 flash crash.
Sarao was trading on CME's platform, and although officials
there detected some questionable trading activity in 2009, his
alleged manipulation continued through this year, according to
U.S. authorities.
On the day of the flash crash, criminal authorities said the
CME had ask Sarao if he was placing orders in good faith.
Massad told reporters on the sidelines of the hearing that
CME has been "very responsive" to the CFTC review's findings.
CME Executive Chairman Terry Duffy, who also testified
before the same panel on Thursday, told Reuters that the
findings in the CFTC's review were not related to its oversight
of Sarao.
"We've had strategies to detect market disruption since
inception," Duffy said.
"The CFTC has told us in the past...can you hire more
investigators?...and we've been hiring more investigators."
Some critics have questioned why regulators at the CME and
the CFTC took so long to detect Sarao's allegedly manipulative
trading.
Ultimately, it was a whistleblower to led the CFTC to Sarao.
Massad pleaded with lawmakers in a letter Thursday not to
curtail the agency's powers to react quickly to market events.
Duffy said the previous communications that CME's
self-regulatory staff had with Sarao were not related to the
flash crash in any way.
"We were in touch with him on May 6, 2010," he said. Those
communications referred to activities in 2008 and 2009 in which
Sarao was putting in orders prior to the market opening, Duffy
noted.
"We sent him a letter of warning," he said. "That activity
stopped... It had nothing to do with the flash crash."
"It was just the damnedest timing," he added.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; editing by Susan Heavey and
Christian Plumb)