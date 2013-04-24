By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, April 24 The world's largest futures
exchange has accused the top U.S. derivatives regulator of
illegally sharing sensitive market data with outside researchers
who then used the information to publish academic papers about
high-frequency trading.
A Dec. 14, 2012 letter from CME Group Inc prompted
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to launch an
internal probe into its research program for visiting academics,
and temporarily shut it down.
The letter, obtained by Reuters through a Freedom of
Information Act request, unveiled for the first time who
triggered the internal clamp-down, which had itself been
reported earlier and remains in place today.
The letter cited a series of different research papers,
including one about the 2010 "flash crash," another which found
that high-speed traders make money off smaller investors, and a
third paper examining message traffic to help expose how
high-frequency traders anticipate price moves.
"As you might expect, a number of customers of our client
CME Group, Inc. have expressed their concern that ... data has
been shared with non-Commission employees," said the letter,
which was written by Skadden Arps attorneys Mark Young and
Jerrold Salzman on CME's behalf.
They added that they believe the use of the data "for the
preparation of non-Commission sponsored publications" is a
violation of federal law meant to protect against trade secret
leaks.
High-frequency trading firms, including some hedge funds,
profit from dipping in and out of markets within fractions of a
second to trade stocks, bonds and futures to take advantage of
tiny price differences detected by computers.
Critics say high-speed trading can exaggerate wild price
swings, but proponents, which include the CME, say it helps
provide liquidity to the marketplace.
A paper on the practice by former CFTC Chief Economist
Andrei Kirilenko and two outside academic researchers first
sparked the CME's concerns, the lawyers said in the letter.
Before leaving the CFTC for the Massachusetts Institute of
Technology, Kirilenko in December unveiled the study, which
found that high-frequency traders make money off the back of
smaller investors without taking much risk themselves.
That paper, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, gave a boost
to critics who say they fear lightning-speed trading can hurt
smaller investors, but it equally upset proponents of high-speed
trading.
CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler last month told lawmakers at a
hearing about the temporary shut-down of his agency's research
program, saying a complaint about an outside research paper had
prompted the CFTC to conduct an internal review.
The matter was referred to the CFTC's inspector general, he
said, after agency management conducted an initial inquiry and
discovered that "internal controls weren't fully up to snuff."
A CME spokesman referred all questions to the lawyers, who
declined to comment beyond the letter.
"To date, we have not confirmed any specific incidents of
improper or unauthorized data disclosure, but review is
ongoing," CFTC spokesman Steve Adamske said on Tuesday.
He added that the CFTC wants to continue the research
program eventually, but only after "appropriate procedures and
policies are in place."
Until then, he said, the publication of research papers has
been suspended and only full-time CFTC economists have access to
the data.
SWORN TO SECRECY
It is not uncommon for federal agencies like the CFTC to
bring in outside economists or consultants to help conduct
research, but they are required to sign non-disclosure
agreements to preserve confidentiality.
The CFTC likewise has strict rules governing the protection
of non-public information, such as contract position holdings by
banks and other major players in the futures and
over-the-counter derivatives market.
Agency employees are prohibited from releasing confidential
information that identifies traders or their positions, and
breaking the law could result in fines or jail time.
Since the enactment of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street
reform law, which authorized the CFTC to police the $640
trillion swaps market, financial firms have been required to
give regulators more highly confidential data.
That has led to increased sensitivity surrounding how to
protect the information from those who could misuse it.
The CME itself has even made a few missteps on data
security.
In February, for instance, the CFTC sued the CME's NYMEX
platform amid allegations two former employees had leaked client
data. That case is still pending. [ID: nL1N0BL8OT]
LEADING ROLE
In a statement on Tuesday, Kirilenko told Reuters that the
research program he ran was critical to the CFTC's mission and
that it contained the adequate controls to protect the data.
"I worked hard to ensure that this economic analysis was
conducted in accordance with practices and procedures to ensure
confidentiality of the data," he said.
"Analysis which was made available to the public was
released in accordance with a process and in a form that was
appropriate for the general public."
Kirilenko took a leading role at the agency in reviewing the
causes of the May 6, 2010 flash crash, in which the Dow plunged
nearly 700 points before sharply rebounding.
Some were quick to point the finger at high-speed traders.
But Kirilenko's research showed they did not trigger it, and
instead the precipitating event of the flash crash could be
tracked back to computerized trading by a large mutual fund,
later identified by Reuters as Waddell & Reed.
He subsequently published research on the flash crash, which
he co-authored with several outside academics.
In the letter, CME's lawyers also cited some of the flash
crash research as another potential example of a violation of
the laws governing the sharing of non-public data.
Their concerns, they added, were only "magnified" after they
noticed yet another separate research paper written by a Harvard
University researcher, Adam Clarke-Joseph.
Joseph once worked a research associate at the CFTC under
the supervision of Kirilenko.
He wrote a paper exploring high-speed trading by using
"account-labeled message" records from E-mini S&P 500 futures
traded on the CME.
He declined to comment on the CME's accusations.
Former CFTC employees told Reuters in interview that the
agency has always had policies in place to protect sensitive
data.
Economic papers, for instance, had to be reviewed by agency
lawyers before they were released, and firewalls were used to
prevent leakage.
During Kirilenko's tenure, however, the size of the outside
research program grew tremendously from just a handful of people
to dozens, said Jim Moser, a former deputy CFTC chief economist
who is now at American University.
Moser said the subsequent temporary shutdown of the program
has adversely impacted the economists, from locking up their
dissertations at the agency to leaving them in the lurch after
they had accepted invitations to present at conferences.
In addition, he added, it could hamper the CFTC's ability to
wrap its mind around high-speed trading and help inform the
agency's policy-writing, he added.
"A large number of people who used to have access to the
data and could have helped them with [a high-frequency trading]
study now no longer have access to the data," he said.