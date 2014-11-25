(Adds CFTC recommendations, spoofing background)

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO Nov 24 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, should continue to develop strategies to detect an illegal manipulative trading practice known as "spoofing," the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Monday.

Spoofing involves rapidly placing orders to create the illusion of market demand. Unsuspecting traders are then tricked into buying or selling at artificial prices, only to later find that the orders were canceled.

The practice gained notoriety last month after high-frequency trader Michael Coscia was charged with manipulating commodity futures prices in the first U.S. federal criminal prosecution of spoofing.

The CFTC recommended that CME work more on identifying spoofing after the agency's Division of Market Oversight reviewed rule enforcement at the New York Mercantile Exchange and the Commodity Exchange from July 1, 2012, to June 30, 2013. Both exchanges are owned by Chicago-based CME.

CME said it was reviewing the CFTC's findings and had already addressed a number of issues noted by the agency.

During the review period, the exchanges' "messaging" research program, which CME initiated in January 2013 to identify spoofing and other problematic messaging behaviors, did not lead to the initiation of any spoofing cases, the CFTC said. Of 10 cases opened involving potential spoofing, eight were initiated from complaints. The messaging research program began conducting regular reviews in April 2013, and after the target period it initiated two spoofing cases based on activity during the target period, the CFTC said.

CME, in a rule that took effect in September, clarified what constitutes spoofing on its markets. On Thursday, the exchange operator said it ordered a trader, Shlomi Salant, to pay a $30,000 fine and serve a 10-day trading suspension for entering large orders in the 10-Year Treasury note futures market for the purpose of inducing other market participants to trade against small orders Salant placed. The violations occurred on multiple occasions from September 2011 to December 2012, according to CME.

The CFTC, in a separate recommendation based on reviews of CME from April 1, 2012, to March 31, 2013, said the company must maintain sufficient enforcement staff to promptly prosecute possible rule violations. CME also should take measures to ensure internal deliberations do not delay disciplinary action, according to the CFTC, which said it identified nine disciplinary cases that were delayed by as many as 17 months due to "protracted deliberations" by senior CME staff. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Grant McCool and Leslie Adler)