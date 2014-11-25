(Adds CFTC recommendations, spoofing background)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Nov 24 CME Group Inc, the
world's largest futures market operator, should continue to
develop strategies to detect an illegal manipulative trading
practice known as "spoofing," the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission said on Monday.
Spoofing involves rapidly placing orders to create the
illusion of market demand. Unsuspecting traders are then tricked
into buying or selling at artificial prices, only to later find
that the orders were canceled.
The practice gained notoriety last month after
high-frequency trader Michael Coscia was charged with
manipulating commodity futures prices in the first U.S. federal
criminal prosecution of spoofing.
The CFTC recommended that CME work more on identifying
spoofing after the agency's Division of Market Oversight
reviewed rule enforcement at the New York Mercantile Exchange
and the Commodity Exchange from July 1, 2012, to June 30, 2013.
Both exchanges are owned by Chicago-based CME.
CME said it was reviewing the CFTC's findings and had
already addressed a number of issues noted by the agency.
During the review period, the exchanges' "messaging"
research program, which CME initiated in January 2013 to
identify spoofing and other problematic messaging behaviors, did
not lead to the initiation of any spoofing cases, the CFTC said.
Of 10 cases opened involving potential spoofing, eight were
initiated from complaints. The messaging research program began
conducting regular reviews in April 2013, and after the target
period it initiated two spoofing cases based on activity during
the target period, the CFTC said.
CME, in a rule that took effect in September, clarified what
constitutes spoofing on its markets. On Thursday, the exchange
operator said it ordered a trader, Shlomi Salant, to pay a
$30,000 fine and serve a 10-day trading suspension for entering
large orders in the 10-Year Treasury note futures market for the
purpose of inducing other market participants to trade against
small orders Salant placed. The violations occurred on multiple
occasions from September 2011 to December 2012, according to
CME.
The CFTC, in a separate recommendation based on reviews of
CME from April 1, 2012, to March 31, 2013, said the company must
maintain sufficient enforcement staff to promptly prosecute
possible rule violations. CME also should take measures to
ensure internal deliberations do not delay disciplinary action,
according to the CFTC, which said it identified nine
disciplinary cases that were delayed by as many as 17 months due
to "protracted deliberations" by senior CME staff.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Grant McCool and Leslie
Adler)