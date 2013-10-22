(Adds background)
By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON Oct 22 The U.S. derivatives
regulator is considering dropping its appeal to defend a rule
that would severely limit Wall Street's ability to speculate
with commodities, a senior official at the agency said on
Tuesday.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is putting the
final touches on a revised position limits rule even as its
lawyers are preparing to defend the original rule that was
knocked out by a U.S. court last year.
But with oral arguments in the U.S. District Court scheduled
for November, the CFTC needs to decide quickly whether that dual
strategy is the best, Commissioner Mark Wetjen told journalists
on the sidelines of a lunch event.
"If you're in favor of trying to get (position limits) in
place as expeditiously as possible, it shouldn't be a given that
you pursue an appeal and you pursue a rulemaking at the same
time and that's the outcome you're going to get," Wetjen, a
Democrat, said after giving a speech.
"That's not necessarily so. Everyone (at the CFTC) is
talking about that very, very intensive right now," he said.
The rule is one of the most controversial parts of the 2010
Dodd-Frank law that aims to prevent a repeat of the financial
crisis, and would compound the regulatory troubles facing Wall
Street's role in physical commodity markets.
Banks had complained they were facing high costs as a result
of the rule because they needed to keep track of commodity
positions held by affiliate businesses as soon as they owned
more than just 10 percent of the shares.
The CFTC's new rule will contain a better legal
justification to conform with the court's ruling that the agency
had failed to prove that the limits were needed, and will better
weigh the costs and benefits of the rule.
"What's being discussed now is what's the best strategy to
get position limits in place as quickly as possible. Is it one
track, the appeals track? Is it another track, the rule-making
track, or is it a combination of the two?" Wetjen said.
The new rule drops an important irritant for the banks that
fought the rule, by allowing an exemption from the limits for
companies in which they own up to 50 percent, as long as they
can prove they don't control those units.
There is still a consensus within the CFTC to get the
position limits in place quickly, Wetjen said, though the
introduction will take several more months regardless of whether
the regulator pursues its appeal, or reproposes a new rule.
