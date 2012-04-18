WASHINGTON, April 18 The U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission voted 5-to-0 on Wednesday to adopt a final
rule that would subject commodity options to the same rules that
govern swaps, and would exempt some "physically delivered"
options from the regulation.
The rule on commodity options, which give the participant
the option to buy or sell a certain amount of a commodity at a
particular price in the future, was mandated by the 2010
Dodd-Frank financial reform law.
Later on Wednesday, the CFTC commissioners are poised to
approve a highly controversial swap dealer definition, which
would determine which market players are subject to new capital
and margin rules.