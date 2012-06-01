* CFTC to delay rule for futures brokers - two sources
* Industry: rule will hurt business, be legally risky
* CFTC seen delaying rule for 60 days
By Christine Stebbins and Alexandra Alper
CHICAGO/WASHINGTON, June 1 The U.S. futures
regulator is poised to postpone the compliance date of a hotly
debated new rule that the industry says will disrupt brokerage
research and damage customer communications, two people familiar
with the matter said.
The rule, finalized by the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission in February, seeks to establish a firewall between
the research, trading and clearing sides of big futures brokers.
It was originally slated to go into effect on Monday.
However, the commission will issue a "no action" letter, stating
that it will not immediately enforce the rule, the two people
said. One of the people said the delay would be for 60 days.
That is welcome news to the derivatives industry, which says
the rule will create a nightmare of legal liabilities, stifle
communication and disrupt markets if brokerages are forced to
comply.
While the rule is "well intentioned, we are concerned its
implementation will inhibit the flow of quality information that
is fundamental to price discovery", said Christine Cochran,
president of the Commodity Markets Council, an industry group
representing commodities brokers, known formally as futures
commission merchants (FCMs).
"The quality research and analysis -- including trade
recommendations -- issued by FCMs are sought after by clients
and used, especially by smaller clients, to determine an
appropriate response if presented with a dramatic change in the
fundamentals," Cochran said.
A CFTC spokesman did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
Mandated by the 2010 Dodd Frank financial reform law, the
rule clamps down on the information a commodity research analyst
can disseminate to clients and restricts how researchers
interact with traders and clearing personnel inside their own
firms.
One worry that analysts cite is that they could be held
liable if they omit any "material facts or qualifications" in
research reports that would cause communication to be misleading
to a reasonable person.
"How is it possible to draft a report that includes all
'material facts'?" asked Richard Feltes, vice president of
commodity research for broker RJ O'Brien.
The CFTC rule, part of a broader set of business conduct
regulations for swap dealers and futures brokers, was approved
by a 3-2 commission vote earlier this year, with both
Republicans voting against it.
The delay comes in response to two petitions filed recently
by law firms on behalf of the Futures Industry Association ( FIA)
an d certain major brokers, one of the two sources said.
FIA was not immediately available for comment.
Bart Chilton, a Democratic CFTC commissioner, told Reuters
on Friday that he approves of a delay in implementation as long
as it comes with a firm date to end the extension.
"I think we should be amenable to reasonable requests," he
said in an interview. "That doesn't mean that we should have a
never-ending escape valve."
Feltes, one of the leading analysts working in the world
agricultural derivatives markets, said a delay would be welcome.
"The No. 1 requested item from users of the futures markets
is trade recommendations," Feltes said.
To the extent that the rule inhibits the flow of analysis
and trade ideas to small investors, it will give an
informational trading edge to larger entities, he said.
"I'm puzzled why the CFTC would be penalizing medium- and
small-size investors with this rule," Feltes said.