WASHINGTON, July 13 U.S. futures regulators on
Friday approved new regulations, including one known as the
"Corzine rule," designed to beef up the protection of customer
funds following last year's collapse of MF Global.
The rule was approved on the same day that Russell Wasendorf
Sr., the founder of another failed brokerage firm PFGBest, was
arrested on fraud charges in connection with allegedly
misappropriating customer money.
Friday's new final rules address the kinds of problems that
have been seen at both MF Global and PFG Best, where customer
money was not properly segregated.