NEW YORK, June 25 The lawsuit that the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission is considering filing
against MF Global chief executive Jon Corzine would require the
CFTC also to charge other former MF Global employees, legal
experts said on Tuesday.
The CFTC is preparing to recommend to its commissioners that
a civil complaint against Corzine be filed in federal court, a
person familiar with the matter said. The potential suit was
first reported by the New York Times on Tuesday.
Two former CFTC officials, one of whom declined to be named,
said other people who were working at MF Global when the
brokerage firm collapsed in October 2011 will have to be charged
if the commission plans to accuse Corzine, a former New Jersey
governor, of violating his responsibilities as the person in
control of the firm.
MF Global made a $6.3 billion bet on European sovereign debt
and went bankrupt after dipping into customer accounts to try to
meet margin calls, a violation of industry rules.
Although the identities and specific job descriptions aren't
yet clear, the other people likely to be charged would be the
individuals close to the transfer of nearly $900 million in
customer funds to the firm's account just before the collapse.
Under the legal concept of a "control person," a violation
occurs when the person in charge - Corzine in this case - does
not stop those under his control from illegal acts. For Corzine
to be liable, people under his control would have to be charged
with wrongdoing, like inappropriately transferring customer
money into the firm's accounts.
The firm's collapse prompted investigations by the CFTC and
the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Early last year, Reuters
first reported it was unlikely that criminal charges would be
filed against Corzine or others associated with MF Global. (here)
In an interview with Reuters on Monday before news of the
potential lawsuit broke, Corzine's lawyer, Andrew Levander, said
Corzine couldn't be held responsible for actions by MF Global
employees he did not directly supervise. "Whatever mistakes were
made in the back office in Chicago," Levander said, "he doesn't
know what they did or didn't do."
"I think that there's enormous political pressure on the
CFTC to do something about MF Global," Levander said.
The person familiar with the matter said the commission
would consider accusing Corzine of failing to meet his
responsibilities as a person in control, as prescribed by the
Commodity Exchange Act. According to the act, the CFTC must
prove he "did not act in good faith or knowingly induced,
directly or indirectly, the act or acts constituting the
violation."
'HOLDING HIM RESPONSIBLE'
"If you're going to charge him under that you're basically
holding him responsible for the violations of somebody else,"
said Gary DeWaal, a former general counsel for the brokerage
NewEdge who also served as a senior trial attorney for the
CFTC's enforcement division.
"This was one of the largest bankruptcies in history and
it's hard for people to understand, how can you have such a big
problem and no one be responsible?" DeWaal said.
Steven Goldberg, a spokesman for Corzine, said in an emailed
statement: "The CFTC apparently intends to bring what would be
an unprecedented and meritless civil enforcement action against
Mr. Corzine."
DeWaal said the commission would likely seek "injunctive
relief" to prevent a future action, most likely Corzine's return
to the brokerage business. This would not rule out the regulator
also seeking financial penalties. He, too, said the pressure to
act was strong, especially since the CFTC needs Congress to
reauthorize its funding this year.
The pressure, he said, could make it difficult for Corzine
and the CFTC to reach a settlement agreement.
"I would have to imagine that the bid-ask spread between
what the commission would want from him and what he would be
willing to settle for is so great that the likelihood that he
would be willing to settle is small," he said.
But Therese Doherty, a partner at Herrick Feinstein who
focuses on defending firms and individuals sued by the CFTC,
said after a suit is filed in court, the CFTC has an incentive
settle quickly.
"If you think about it, the CFTC has an interest in coming
to a resolution without expending resources in a lawsuit," she
said.
