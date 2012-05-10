WASHINGTON May 10 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced on Thursday it would beef up its economic analysis team to help the agency analyze the costs and benefits of rules it writes.

Criticism over the agency's cost-benefit analyses has sharpened in recent months, since industry groups brought a legal challenge over the agency's rule on position limits in December.

On Thursday the CFTC also approved a proposed rule to extend the deadline for compliance with some swaps rules to Dec. 31 from July 16.