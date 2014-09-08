WASHINGTON, Sept 8 The top U.S. derivatives
regulator has referred evidence of potential criminal
manipulation of a key benchmark known as "ISDAfix" to the
Justice Department for possible prosecution, Bloomberg reported
on Monday.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has been
investigating possible manipulation of ISDAfix since November
2012, when it first sent subpoenas to many of the world's
largest banks.
Bloomberg's story on Monday was sourced to a person familiar
with the matter.
ISDAfix is an important reference point used to set
benchmark rates for financial swaps products.
The rates are based on a survey from a panel of banks using
a range of different currencies.
The United Kingdom-based inter-dealer broker ICAP Plc
was previously responsible for collecting the data from
the banks, but it lost that responsibility amid the CFTC's
probe. Thomson Reuters Corp took over the role earlier
this year.
ISDAfix is one of several key benchmarks to come under
scrutiny by civil and criminal investigators over concerns about
manipulation.
In addition to U.S. authorities, the United Kingdom's
Financial Conduct Authority is also involved in investigating
possible manipulation of ISADfix.
Spokesmen for the CFTC and Justice Department declined to
comment about the story.
(Reporting by Sarah N Lynch. Editing by Andre Grenon)