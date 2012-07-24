By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, July 24 The Depository Trust &
Clearing Corporation and SWIFT won approval on Tuesday to
provide an interim service that will help regulators identify
and track the biggest players in the $650 trillion swaps market.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said in a release
that the DTCC and SWIFT, which formed a joint venture, would
help provide "legal entity identifiers." These unique IDs will
be used by big swap dealers, such as Goldman Sachs and
Morgan Stanley, and other large traders.
The Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law of 2010 laid out a new
regulatory regime for the over-the-counter derivatives market.
One of its key pillars requires all swaps trading data to be
reported to central repositories so that regulators can get a
better window into the opaque marketplace.
Part of the new swap data reporting requirements will entail
using a new program to help track trades and get a better sense
for the exposures that major financial institutions may have
through their derivatives trades.
Tuesday's regulatory approval lets DTCC-SWIFT provide the
legal entity identifiers on an interim basis until the CFTC
eventually transitions to using a global system that will help
to aggregate derivatives data.
The CFTC said DTCC-SWIFT is the only venture that is able to
satisfy all of the agency's swap data reporting rules and be
ready in advance of initial compliance dates.
The designation will be in place for a limited term of two
years.
The DTCC, which operates as a utility, is vying to become
the dominant provider of swap data that will be used by
regulators to police the market. The DTCC is still awaiting
regulatory approvals on its applications to operate swap data
repositories.
Exchange operator IntercontinentalExchange, one of
the DTCC's competitors in the derivatives data arena, is so far
the only company to receive provisional registration approval
from the CFTC to operate a swap data repository, known as ICE
Trade Vault.
SWIFT, or the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial
Telecommunication, is a member-owned cooperative that provides
communications platforms and other services to financial
institutions.
In addition to teaming up with the DTCC to provide legal
entity identifiers, the two are working together to develop a
data repository for foreign-exchange derivative trades.