WASHINGTON, March 12 The U.S. derivatives
regulator's enforcement director said on Thursday that his
division planned to revive the use of in-house administrative
courts, after more than a decade of bringing contested cases
only to federal courts.
"We are going to start to do that very soon," said Aitan
Goelman, the enforcement chief of the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, in remarks at Georgetown Law's Corporate Counsel
Institute. He added that the move would help the agency, which
has a very constrained budget.
The plans to bring contested litigation before
administrative law judges would put the CFTC on similar footing
with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which routinely
files cases before in-house judges and has stepped up the
practice in recent years.
The SEC won new powers from Congress in the 2010 Dodd-Frank
law to seek financial penalties and other remedies against a
wider array of defendants through administrative proceedings,
prompting the spike.
Defense lawyers have criticized the SEC's use of
administrative judges, saying the proceedings give them fewer
protections than federal courts because the trial is expedited,
there is limited discovery and there is no jury.
About a handful of defendants in SEC cases have challenged
the choice of venue in court, but no judge has declared the
system invalid.
The CFTC has only rarely used its in-house court in recent
years. It has mostly been a forum for investors seeking to
recover money from brokers who they felt had scammed them. The
enforcement division has been filing all of its contested cases
in federal district courts.
The in-house court has no administrative law judges after a
series of controversies, including a situation in which one
judge accused another of bias against investors.
Goelman told Reuters on the sidelines of Thursday's
conference that the CFTC planned to borrow administrative judges
from other agencies for when a case is filed.
Andrew Ceresney, the SEC's enforcement chief who spoke
alongside Goelman Thursday, defended the use of in-house courts,
saying they resolve matters more expeditiously and that the
judges are better equipped to tackle complex legal matters.
Goelman said he was on the same page with Ceresney's points,
and he fully expected the CFTC to face similar challenges by
defendants over the choice of venue.
