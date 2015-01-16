NEW YORK Jan 16 Speculators turned net long in
Eurodollar futures for the first time since July 2013 as worries
about falling oil prices and deflation spreading across the euro
zone stoked bets the U.S. Federal Reserve might consider raising
rates in 2015, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
Eurodollar futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by
90,518 contracts on Jan. 13, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week ago, speculators' short Eurodollar positions exceeded
long positions by 14,487.
The latest reading was also the highest speculative net long
in Eurodollar futures <0#ED:> since the week of June 30, 2013,
when it was 100,350 contracts.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)