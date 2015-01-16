NEW YORK Jan 16 Speculators turned net long in Eurodollar futures for the first time since July 2013 as worries about falling oil prices and deflation spreading across the euro zone stoked bets the U.S. Federal Reserve might consider raising rates in 2015, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in Eurodollar futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 90,518 contracts on Jan. 13, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week ago, speculators' short Eurodollar positions exceeded long positions by 14,487.

The latest reading was also the highest speculative net long in Eurodollar futures <0#ED:> since the week of June 30, 2013, when it was 100,350 contracts. (Reporting by Richard Leong)