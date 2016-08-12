Aug 12 Speculators reduced favorable bets on the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, as investors remained skeptical that the Federal Reserve would raise rates this year despite a strong U.S. non-farm payrolls report last month.

The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $11.41 billion in the week ended Aug. 9, from $12.81 billion the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

Sterling net short positions soared to 90,082 contracts, a record high, the data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, editing by G Crosse)