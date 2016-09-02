Sept 2 Speculators reduced favorable bets on the U.S. dollar for a fifth week in a row, cutting net longs to their lowest since July 5, as investors further reduced bets on a near-term increase of short-term interest rates by the Federal Reserve. The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $5.29 billion in the week ended Aug. 30, from $6.34 billion the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. This week's net long position was the smallest in eight weeks. Sterling net short positions fell for the first time in seven weeks, curbing net short contracts to 92,486. Last week, speculators had raised short bets on the British pound to its highest level ever for a sixth straight week. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin, editing by G Crosse)