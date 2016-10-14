NEW YORK Oct 14 Speculators lifted favorable bets on the U.S. dollar for a third straight week, with net longs hitting their highest level in more than eight months, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $14.72 billion in the week ended Oct. 11, from $10.52 billion the previous week.

Sterling net short positions, meanwhile, dipped to 95,470 contracts from the previous week's record high of 97,572 contracts, data showed. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Leslie Adler)