BRIEF-FirstCash amends and extends $400 mln revolving bank credit facility through 2022
Dec 23 Speculators cut their net long U.S. dollar positions for the first time in more than a month this week, halting a trend of increased dollar positioning that had been in place since the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $22.45 billion in the week ended Dec. 20, from $28.01 billion the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin)
LOS ANGELES, May 30 Apple Inc's Apple Music streaming service will release its adaptation of comedian James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" to subscribers beginning on Aug. 8, the company said on its website on Tuesday. The technology company had previously announced that "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" would be launched in April as part of a move into original video for Apple Music, a $9.99 a month streaming service. Apple later delayed the release without providing an explanation, Reuters