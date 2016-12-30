BRIEF-Agility Health reports Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Agility Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Dec 30 Speculators raised net long bets on the U.S. dollar to $24.17 billion this week, increasing their positions from $22.45 billion last week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and calculations by Reuters.
Speculators also raised net short contracts on the Japanese yen for the ninth straight week to 87,009 contracts. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Hertz Global Holdings announces proposed $1 billion private offering of senior second priority secured notes by the Hertz Corporation