Dec 30 Speculators raised net long bets on the U.S. dollar to $24.17 billion this week, increasing their positions from $22.45 billion last week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and calculations by Reuters.

Speculators also raised net short contracts on the Japanese yen for the ninth straight week to 87,009 contracts. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)