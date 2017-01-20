NEW YORK Jan 20 Speculators reduced long bets on the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, as investors continued to pare back overextended positions on the greenback and worried about U.S. President Donald Trump's trade and currency policies.

The value of the dollar's net long position was $24.44 billion in the week ended Jan. 17, from $24.95 billion the previous week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.

Net short contracts on the Mexican peso, meanwhile, rose in the latest week to 73,321, the largest since early October. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, editing by G Crosse)