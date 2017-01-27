Jan 27 Speculators pared back favorable bets on the U.S. dollar for a third straight week, pushing net longs to their lowest since late October, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday and calculations by Reuters. The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $20.04 billion in the week ended Jan. 24, down from $24.44 billion the previous week. JPY= Net short: 66,840 EUR= Net short: 52,348 GBP= Net short: 63,172 CHF= Net short: 13,644 CAD= Net long: 2,519 AUD= Net long: 10,294 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)