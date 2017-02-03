French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
NEW YORK Feb 3 Speculators reduced bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a fourth straight week, as net longs fell to their lowest since late October, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.
The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $18.47 billion in the week ended Jan. 31, down from $20.04 billion the previous week. CFTC data also showed that net shorts on the Japanese yen fell to their lowest since early December. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane