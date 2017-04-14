NEW YORK, April 14 Speculators rebuilt their bullish bets on the U.S. dollar earlier this week, raising net longs from a five-week low, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.

The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $15.04 billion in the week ended April 11, up from $14.67 billion the previous week which was the lowest since Feb. 28.

Net shorts on the Japanese yen fell to 34,764 contracts, the fewest since Dec. 6. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bill Trott)