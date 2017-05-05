(Adds table, comment, details on dollar, euro, sterling contracts, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 5 Net long positions on the U.S. dollar fell sharply in the latest week to their lowest level since early October, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The dollar was a casualty of the euro's strength the past week after the victory of centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron in the first round of France's presidential race bolstered expectations the country would stay in the European Union and preserve the single currency. The second round of France's presidential election will be held on Sunday, and Macron extended his lead in the polls over far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Friday. The U.S. currency had also struggled as the Trump administration unveiled a one-page plan proposing deep tax cuts, many for businesses, that would make the federal deficit balloon if enacted, far short of comprehensive reforms both parties in Washington have sought for years. Over the last week, the dollar index has fallen 1.4 percent, also pressured by a softer-than-expected first estimate of U.S. gross domestic product. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $12.70 billion in the week ended May 2, from $15.29 billion the previous week. This week's net long positioning in the dollar was a seven-month low. In other currencies, euro net shorts sank to 1,653 contracts, the lowest level since early May 2014, when speculators held net long positions on the currency. Ahead of France's election on Sunday, the euro on Friday rose to its highest level since Nov. 9, before ending flat on the day. "If Macron wins with a substantially larger portion of the vote than expected, he will receive a clearer mandate and greater backing to steer the country towards helping support and expand the EU/eurozone," said James Chen, head of research at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey. "It is expected that the euro will likely rise further." Meanwhile, sentiment on sterling improved for a third straight week, with net shorts falling to 81,364 contracts. Bearish positioning remains extended, leaving the British pound vulnerable to further liquidation, said Scotiabank in a research note. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $3.403 billion May 2, 2017 Prior week week Long 37,519 48,538 Short 68,002 75,407 Net -30,483 -26,869 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $0.226 billion May 2, 2017 Prior week week Long 159,418 157,831 Short 161,071 178,726 Net -1,653 -20,895 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $6.578 billion May 2, 2017 Prior week week Long 54,281 54,050 Short 135,645 145,232 Net -81,364 -91,182 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $2.233 billion May 2, 2017 Prior week week Long 4,448 7,654 Short 22,156 24,971 Net -17,708 -17,317 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $3.48 billion May 2, 2017 Prior week week Long 66,565 52,545 Short 114,269 95,187 Net -47,704 -42,642 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $-3.216 billion May 2, 2017 Prior week week Long 64,169 64,684 Short 21,494 21,982 Net 42,675 42,702 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-0.403 billion May 2, 2017 Prior week week Long 91,142 91,689 Short 76,027 75,651 Net 15,115 16,038 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $0.83 billion May 2, 2017 Prior week week Long 19,190 18,693 Short 31,160 34,097 Net -11,970 -15,404 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Richard Chang and Leslie Adler)