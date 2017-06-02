NEW YORK, June 2 Net long positions on the U.S. dollar fell sharply in the latest week to their lowest since September, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $7.53 billion in the week ended May 30, from $8.25 the previous week.

Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a more than six-year high, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by David Gregorio)