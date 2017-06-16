(Adds details on dollar, euro, sterling contracts, table, analyst comment, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous week. Up until the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike on Wednesday, the dollar had been on a declining trend this year amid a spate of soft data such as U.S. inflation and non-farm payrolls. Aside from the rate increase, the Fed also maintained its outlook for a total of three interest rate increases this year as well as three more projected for 2018. It also announced a quicker-than-expected start to the unwinding its balance sheet beginning this year. The Fed viewed the U.S. economy's soft patch as temporary in nature and should not affect its tightening stance. Analysts said this should help the dollar's prospects. "A dovish Bank of Japan and European Central Bank have helped support the dollar with dollar/yen and euro/dollar showing possible reversal signs in their respective bearish and bullish trends," said London-based Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at Forex.com. "Thus, the dollar may be able to appreciate despite the weakness in U.S. macro figures. For now, investors are giving the Fed the benefit of the doubt – only just." The dollar index so far this year though was still down nearly 5.0 percent, on track for its worst yearly performance in 10 years. Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a more than six-year high, with 79,053 contracts, CFTC data showed. Ahead of the Fed's midweek rate meeting, the euro had climbed to highs for the year against the dollar, in line with increasing long speculative positioning on the currency. Friday's data from Europe, however, suggested little scope for the ECB to back off its low rate policies as inflation was confirmed at a slower rate of 1.4 percent annually in May, below the bank's target, said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. In other currencies, sterling net shorts rose to their largest since early May, with 39,441 contracts. The pound has been under a cloud of political uncertainty after Prime Minister Theresa May weakened her mandate with a disappointing performance in last week's UK election. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $5.742 billion 13 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 34,160 39,736 Short 84,713 94,763 Net -50,553 -55,027 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $-11.081 billion 13 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 164,227 164,889 Short 85,174 90,880 Net 79,053 74,009 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $3.143 billion 13 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 40,552 40,147 Short 79,993 76,863 Net -39,441 -36,716 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $1.866 billion 13 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 8,518 6,752 Short 22,978 23,307 Net -14,460 -16,555 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $6.691 billion 13 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 26,781 26,492 Short 115,376 120,993 Net -88,595 -94,501 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $0.114 billion 13 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 33,134 39,101 Short 34,645 39,215 Net -1,511 -114 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-2.654 billion 13 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 123,468 115,601 Short 27,654 30,780 Net 95,814 84,821 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $-0.115 billion 13 Jun 2017 Prior week week Long 27,261 19,348 Short 25,666 21,133 Net 1,595 -1,785 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Diane Craft)