NEW YORK, June 23 Speculators boosted net long
positions on the U.S. dollar, after slashing them the previous
week to their lowest level since last August, according to
calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $7.82
billion in the week ended June 20, from $6.48 billion the
previous week.
Euro net longs, meanwhile, fell to a one-month low after
hitting a more than six-year high the previous week, CFTC data
showed.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)