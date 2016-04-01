(Adds comment, table, details on dollar and euro contracts)
April 1 Speculators slashed bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar for a fourth straight week, with net longs falling
to their lowest in nearly two years, according to Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $4.65
billion in the week ended March 29, from $5.91 billion the
previous week. Dollar net longs came in below $10 billion for a
seventh consecutive week.
In March, the dollar index fell 3.7 percent, its weakest
monthly performance since April last year.
The dollar has struggled as revised interest rate forecasts
from the Federal Reserve, or the so-called "dot plots", released
a few weeks ago showed just two rate increases in 2016. In
contrast, at the December meeting of the Federal Open Market
Committee, the central bank projections showed at least four
rate hikes this year.
Even a strong U.S. jobs report for March released on Friday
was not expected to change the Fed's dovish view on the U.S.
economy.
"The higher unemployment rate confirms that more
improvements need to be seen before the Fed can pull the trigger
on raising rates," said Kathy Lien, managing director of FX
strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.
"The increase in the jobless rate guarantees that rates will
remain unchanged in April and unless the next two retail sales
and/or earnings reports show big improvements, monetary policy
will be held steady in June as well."
In other currencies, euro net shorts continued to decline,
to their lowest in roughly a month in the latest week. Net euro
shorts fell to 63,811 contracts from 66,053 the week before.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
29 Mar 2016 Prior week
week
Long 84,870 82,812
Short 30,483 29,466
Net 54,387 53,346
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
29 Mar 2016 Prior week
week
Long 93,726 91,334
Short 157,537 157,387
Net -63,811 -66,053
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
29 Mar 2016 Prior week
week
Long 38,926 38,526
Short 78,954 76,249
Net -40,028 -37,723
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
29 Mar 2016 Prior week
week
Long 17,932 19,391
Short 13,285 15,205
Net 4,647 4,186
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
29 Mar 2016 Prior week
week
Long 28,146 21,807
Short 34,326 36,816
Net -6,180 -15,009
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
29 Mar 2016 Prior week
week
Long 77,076 67,931
Short 53,610 49,901
Net 23,466 18,030
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
29 Mar 2016 Prior week
week
Long 33,005 28,550
Short 73,801 74,246
Net -40,796 -45,696
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
Mar 2016 week Prior week
Long 20,255 19,375
Short 18,381 18,358
Net 1,874 1,017
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)