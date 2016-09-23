Sept 23 Speculators pared back favorable bets on the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday, reflecting expectations the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates just once this year.

The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $6.56 billion in the week ended Sept. 20, from $7.13 billion the previous week, the data showed.

The sterling net short position, meanwhile, fell again this week, hitting the smallest since mid-July. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)