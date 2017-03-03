(Adds comments, details, byline, table)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
March 3 Speculators reduced bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar in the latest week, pushing net longs to their
lowest since early October, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by
Reuters.
The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $13.01
billion in the week ended Feb. 28, from $15.02 billion the
previous week.
Analysts said this week's decline in net long dollar
positioning could be temporary in the wake of stronger signals
by the Federal Reserve that it may raise rates this month.
On Friday, Fed Chair Janet Yellen gave her strongest signal
yet that the U.S. central bank could nudge rates higher when it
meets this month.
"At our meeting later this month, the committee will
evaluate whether employment and inflation are continuing to
evolve in line with our expectations, in which case a further
adjustment of the federal funds rate would likely be
appropriate," Yellen said at a business luncheon in Chicago.
Several of Yellen's colleagues at the Fed have also been
signaling a move in March the past several weeks.
"The (dollar) bulls are finally listening to the cohesiveness
of Fed officials who have been saying all along (doves and
hawks) that conditions are prime for tightening," said Kathy
Lien, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in
New York.
The dollar fell on Friday in the wake of Yellen's remarks,
but that is more due to profit-taking since traders before the
Fed chair's remarks wagered that she would strike a hawkish
tone.
According to Fed fund futures date, the odds of a rate hike
this month sits at 90 percent, compared with 40 percent the week
before.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$5.545 billion
Feb. 28, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 29,012 29,954
Short 79,029 80,116
Net -50,017 -50,162
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$6.763 billion
Feb. 28, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 143,584 130,981
Short 194,748 189,232
Net -51,164 -58,251
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$5.468 billion
Feb. 28, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 43,329 38,253
Short 114,000 104,605
Net -70,671 -66,352
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$1.469 billion
Feb. 28, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 3,569 6,945
Short 15,383 15,881
Net -11,814 -8,936
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$-2.263 billion
Feb. 28, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 63,125 58,780
Short 33,035 34,196
Net 30,090 24,584
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$-3.975 billion
Feb. 28, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 95,696 88,768
Short 43,781 55,246
Net 51,915 33,522
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$1.139 billion
Feb. 28, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 39,057 35,125
Short 84,840 91,606
Net -45,783 -56,481
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$-0.211 billion
Feb. 28, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 37,198 35,252
Short 34,261 32,094
Net 2,937 3,158
