UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 17 Speculators bolstered bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their highest since late January, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.
The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $17.59 billion in the week ended March 14, up from $15.26 billion the previous week.
Net shorts on the Japanese yen also rose to 71,297 contracts, the highest since mid-January, data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.