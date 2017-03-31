March 31 Speculators reduced bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for the first time in four weeks, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.

The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $15.27 billion in the week ended March 28, down from $18.44 billion the previous week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Diane Craft)