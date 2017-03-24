(In second paragraph, corrects number of contracts to 3,281
from 3,122; makes clear "lowest" refers to number of contracts)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, March 24 Currency speculators
decreased the number of net short bets on the Mexican peso for
the fifth straight week, bringing the number of contracts
against the peso to the lowest since a week before the U.S.
presidential election, data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday showed.
The number of net short contracts against the peso moved to
3,281 at a value of $85.9 million. That was the lowest number of
contracts since the week of Nov. 3.
The peso has been one of the hottest currencies in the world
in 2017, rising by around 17 percent against the U.S. dollar
since the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
After touching an all-time high of 22.03 pesos to the dollar
on Jan. 19, on Friday the dollar fell to 18.74 pesos, its lowest
since Nov. 9.
Speculators and investors have taken note of the peso's
turnaround. UBS on Friday released a note to clients saying they
had moved to an overweight position in the peso.
The peso's rise has been "mainly due to a more dovish Fed
and moderating statements from U.S. officials on important
issues such as NAFTA, the trade agreement paramount to the
Mexican economy," UBS analysts said in the note.
"This in combination with the orthodox policy stance of the
Mexican central bank," said Alejo Czerwonko, director of
emerging markets investment strategy at UBS. "Importantly,
long-term valuations still indicate the peso as attractive,
despite the rally in recent weeks.'
Speculators raised their net-long positions in the dollar
overall, the CFTC data showed, increasing bullish bets on the
greenback for the third straight week and pushing net longs to
their highest since Jan. 31.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$7.768 billion
21 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 35,039 35,563
Short 102,026 106,860
Net -66,987 -71,297
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$5.437 billion
21 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 159,590 148,272
Short 179,252 189,299
Net -19,662 -41,027
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$8.136 billion
21 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 32,586 42,367
Short 140,430 149,484
Net -107,844 -107,117
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$1.114 billion
21 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 9,089 12,950
Short 21,068 21,947
Net -11,979 -8,997
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$-1.592 billion
21 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 30,293 74,620
Short 54,696 53,162
Net -24,403 21,458
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$-3.27 billion
21 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 85,397 73,553
Short 40,442 30,288
Net 44,955 43,265
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$0.139 billion
21 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 57,730 51,271
Short 61,011 56,738
Net -3,281 -5,467
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$0.388 billion
21 Mar 2017 Prior week
week
Long 16,599 19,509
Short 29,209 25,114
Net -12,610 -5,605
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)