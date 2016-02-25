Feb 24 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission's advisory committee has recommend the regulator end
its plans to limit the number of futures contracts a trader can
hold on certain commodities, including oil and natural gas, the
New York Times reported.
The CFTC Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory
Committee, which largely includes representatives from the
energy and trading industries, is to release a report on
Thursday saying the regulator should not make the proposed
limits final and that it finds "scant evidence" they are
necessary, the newspaper said late Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1VFIpJ0)
The advisory committee, which was created by the Dodd-Frank
Act, has also said in the report that if the regulator does
proceed, it will have to make significant changes, the NYT said,
citing the report, which was approved by eight of its nine
members.
Tyson Slocum, an official from consumer advocacy firm Public
Citizen, was the sole dissenter, the newspaper added.
"The participation involved in approving the report is
duplicative, and weighted in favor of interests that may have a
predisposition to opposing the concept of position limits,"
Slocum said in the dissent, which is being circulated to CFTC
officials with the report, the NYT said.
The advisory committee, which includes members from CME
Group and Intercontinental Exchange, also argues that
the rules proposed by the commodities agency will have
unintended negative consequences.
The report also urges the CFTC to address concerns about the
hedging definition and narrow the scope of the proposed rule,
the newspaper said.
The derivatives regulator, in September, revised a proposal
to limit the positions that traders can hold in commodity
markets to make it easier for some hedge funds and banks to keep
large trades.
The CFTC could not be reached immediately for a comment
outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)