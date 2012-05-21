* Gensler confirms agency is investigating JPM trades
* Previews guidance on global reach of swaps rules
* Gensler, Schapiro to testify Tuesday before Senate panel
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, May 21 The head of the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission confirmed on Monday that
the regulator is investigating JPMorgan Chase & Co's
recent losses that may exceed $2 billion on trades tied to
credit derivatives.
The CFTC's probe will supplement investigations by the FBI
and the Securities and Exchange Commission into the losses at
the largest U.S. bank.
"We have an investigation related to credit derivative
products traded by JPMorgan's Chief Investment Office," Gary
Gensler told reporters on the sidelines of a Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority conference in Washington.
Gensler said he could not provide further detail about the
investigation, but he pointed out that the authority to conduct
it was granted by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law. That
law gave the CFTC responsibility for increasing transparency and
limiting risk in the $708 trillion global over-the-counter swaps
market.
The CFTC's probe into JPMorgan was first reported on Friday.
Dimon warned on May 10 that the trading losses could
increase by $1 billion, or more, before the bank unwinds the
trades, which could take the rest of this year. Some analysts
have estimated the total losses could reach $5 billion.
On Monday, Dimon announced that the bank has suspended
repurchases of its stock while it tries to get out of the
money-losing derivatives trades.
The bank has not been accused of any wrongdoing. A JPMorgan
spokesman declined comment.
In his speech at the conference, Gensler said the trades
highlight the need for tough overseas swaps regulations, calling
the losses a "stark reminder" of how overseas trading can
transfer risk back to the United States.
While the loss was incurred in London, "it appears that the
bank here in the U.S. is absorbing these losses," he said.
Risky derivatives trading at overseas subsidiaries of firms
like insurer American International Group severely
damaged the U.S. financial system during the 2007-2009 financial
crisis and led to multibillion-dollar taxpayer bailouts. It has
also prompted some U.S. regulators and lawmakers to push for a
swaps regime with broad overseas application.
"We've seen time and again that U.S. overseas branches,
overseas affiliates guaranteed by a U.S. entity, and overseas
affiliates acting as conduits for U.S. entities, bring risk
crashing back onto U.S. shores," Gensler said.
Gensler and SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro are scheduled to
testify on Tuesday before the Senate Banking Committee.
Lawmakers are expected to press the two regulators about
JPMorgan's losses and whether any laws or rules may have been
broken.
In his speech, Gensler also criticized a bill offered by
Connecticut Democratic Representative Jim Himes, which is
supported by Republicans, that would limit the scope of
Dodd-Frank swaps rules by excluding from many U.S. regulations
the swaps transactions between overseas branches of U.S. banks
and offshore entities.
"It would substantially reduce transparency and increase
risk to our financial system and the economy," Gensler said.
A House Agriculture Committee vote on the bill was canceled
last week after JPMorgan's disclosure of its losses led to
renewed calls for tougher financial reform.
VOLCKER RULE REVISITED
Gensler voiced concerns about the so-called Volcker rule --
which restricts bank trading activities -- and was also mandated
by Dodd-Frank. It has received added scrutiny since the JPMorgan
losses came to light.
The issue is how narrowly regulators should draw an
exemption for trades meant to hedge risk. Questions have been
raised as to whether JPMorgan's trades would have been allowed
under a proposed Volcker rule released in October.
Gensler said he shared the concerns of Senator Carl Levin
and other critics of that proposal who say the hedging exemption
is too broad.
"The challenge when somebody uses a word like 'portfolio
hedging' is that it can mutate and morph into so many things
beyond hedging specific positions," Gensler told reporters.
The CFTC along with Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner and other major financial supervisors
are expected to discuss JPMorgan and the failure of its risk
management when they meet on Tuesday, said a senior Obama
administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Regulators will discuss how this example "will enable the
Volcker rule-writers to make sure they come out with a Volcker
rule that is strong, and make sure that proprietary trading by
these banks does not happen," the official said.
SWAP GUIDANCE COMING SOON
On Monday, Gensler also outlined key elements of guidance
the agency plans to release shortly that will shed light on how
the Dodd-Frank swaps rule will apply to overseas transactions.
For example, Gensler said that transactions between a
foreign entity and either an overseas branch or a guaranteed
affiliate of a U.S. company will face U.S. regulation.
He said capital, risk management and record-keeping rules
will apply to all major swaps players.