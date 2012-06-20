CHICAGO, June 20 The Commodity Futures Trading
Commission has approved the Chicago Board of Trade's plan to
extend open-outcry grain trading by 45 minutes a day, according
to the agency's website.
CME Group, owner of the CBOT, told the CFTC that it
wanted pit trading for grains, oilseeds and ethanol to stop at 2
p.m. CDT (1900 GMT) Monday to Friday, instead of the current
1:15 p.m. (1815 GMT) close, to synchronize the end with that of
electronic trading.
CFTC's website said the change, which had been under review,
was "certified."
An agency spokesman had no immediate comment.
The longer hours are set to start on Monday, ending a month
of confusion for farmers and grain elevator managers.
CME last month expanded the electronic trading cycle to 21
hours per session from 17 hours, changing the end of the
electronic session to 2 p.m. from 1:15 p.m., after rival
IntercontinentalExchange launched look alike
electronically traded corn, wheat and soy contracts on a 22-hour
basis.
With CBOT grain pits still closing at 1:15 p.m., farmers and
grain elevator managers said it was difficult to know what price
to use for cash grain at the end of the day.