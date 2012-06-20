* CFTC says still reviewing CBOT plan to expand pit trading
* Agency website says change has been approved
* Mix-up adds to confusion for grain traders
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, June 20 The Commodity Futures Trading
Commission mistakenly wrote on its website that it approved the
Chicago Board of Trade's plan to expand open-outcry grain
trading hours, an agency spokesman said on Wednesday.
A change in the status of the plan was "done in error," a
CFTC spokesman said, adding to confusion for traders who have
been forced to rapidly adjust to a series of changes in the
grain cycle.
The CFTC wrote on its website that it had "certified" CBOT's
plan to end pit trading for grain, oilseed and ethanol futures
and options at 2 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT) Monday to Friday, instead
of the current 1:15 p.m. close.
However, the plan has not been certified, and CFTC staff
will review it until Friday, the agency spokesman said. He
previously had said that a "certified" status meant the plan was
approved.
As of 3:20 p.m. CDT (2020 GMT), the status had not been
fixed on CFTC's website.
CME did not immediately respond to a request for comment
about the mix-up.
The longer trading day is still expected to be approved to
synchronize the closing times for open-outcry and electronic
grain trading. It is set to start on Monday, ending a month of
confusion for farmers and grain elevator managers.
CME last month expanded the electronic trading cycle to 21
hours per session from 17 hours, changing the end of the
electronic session to 2 p.m. from 1:15 p.m., after rival
IntercontinentalExchange launched look alike
electronically traded corn, wheat and soy contracts on a 22-hour
basis.
With CBOT grain pits still closing at 1:15 p.m., farmers and
grain elevator managers said it was difficult to know what price
to use for cash grain at the end of the day.
LATEST SNAFU
CFTC's error was the latest development to confuse market
participants.
CME blundered in the process of implementing nearly non-stop
electronic trading hours by not submitting its plans to the CFTC
early enough to implement the change on its desired date. The
exchange had to push back the start date by a week.
CME later scaled back its increase in electronic trading
hours to 21 hours from an originally planned 22 hours after
criticism from farmers and traders. Major U.S. grain groups said
CME did not consult them about the change ahead of time.