* CFTC advisory committee presents draft definition
* High-frequency trading definition paves way for reforms
* Agency working on concept release for market safety
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. futures regulator
should broadly define high-frequency trading when crafting rules
to better police this area of the markets, an advisory group
said on Wednesday.
A committee tasked by the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) with studying the topic presented a "working
definition" that would serve as the foundation of efforts to
bring transparency to the hotly debated algorithm-based trading
space.
High-frequency trading accounts for roughly half of both
U.S. equity volume and the futures market. Proponents say it
adds critical liquidity. Washington is trying to get a better
handle on whether high-speed trading has a destabilizing impact
on markets and puts ordinary investors at a disadvantage.
The CFTC has said it will put out a draft concept release
later this summer on potential risk controls and system
safeguards for high-frequency trading to help ensure the safety
and soundness of the markets.
Regulators became even more concerned after the "flash
crash" on May 6, 2010, which temporarily wiped out about $1
trillion in paper value in the stock market in a matter of
minutes. Regulators have said the algorithms behind rapid-fire
trading were a factor, but that they did not cause it.
"Regulators cannot assume that algorithms in the market are
always well designed, tested or supervised," CFTC chief Gary
Gensler, who welcomed the recommendations, said in a speech.
"To give hedgers and investors the confidence in the markets
they really need and deserve, our regulations have to adapt to
changing market structures, changing technologies, and we are
increasingly moving from man to machine."
A working group for the advisory committee recommended a
broad definition that would describe high-frequency trading as a
form of automated trading that employs four key techniques:
"Algorithms for decision making, order initiation,
generation, routing, or execution, for each individual
transaction without human direction;"
"Low-latency technology that is designed to minimize
response times, including proximity and co-location services;
"High speed connections to markets for order entry;
"High message rates."
"We wanted to keep it easy to interpret but difficult to
game," said Greg Wood, a director at Deutsche Bank Securities
and a member of the advisory committee's working group.
Some of Wood's own team members took issue with the breadth
of the definition.
"You are casting this wide net and really what are you
trying to catch here? You're going to catch everything," said
Joe Saluzzi, co-founder of Themis Trading LLC and a frequent
critic of high-frequency trading, who argued that the definition
will envelop the institutional investors he represents, who
don't engage in high-speed trading.
Wall Street traders gave the proposal a tepid thumbs up.
"If they need to define it, then looking at connectivity and
the speed of orders and messages compared to others is probably
the fairest route," said one New York-based algorithmic trader.
"Personally, I'm convinced the pornography definition of HFT is
best: I know it when I see it."